OJ Da Juiceman Links With Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "No Hook 2"

Aron A.
July 22, 2019 16:59
No Hook 2
OJ Da Juiceman Feat. Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock & Domingo

OJ Da Juiceman teams up with Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Domingo, and Key Glock for his latest record.


It feels like it's been a minute since we heard new music from OJ Da Juiceman but he's back with some brand new music. OJ Da Juiceman at one point was one of the most promising trap rappers in the game, even sharing the XXL Freshmen List with Freddie Gibbs, J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Jay Rock, and more. Although he's no longer under Gucci Mane's wing anymore, the two are still cool with each other. Now, the two have linked up, along with Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock, and Domingo, for their new collaboration, "No Hook 2."

The authenticity of the trap oozes out of OJ Da Juiceman's latest single. The rapper released his new song earlier today after announcing it over the weekend. It's a hard-hitting trap anthem produced by DJ Durel so you already know that the trunk will be rattling with this one.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got birds like a crow
Ice water like a boat
Answer the door with that pole
Dope sold, money fold
Blowin' on that Texaco

