OJ Da Juiceman Links With Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "No Hook 2"

It feels like it's been a minute since we heard new music from OJ Da Juiceman but he's back with some brand new music. OJ Da Juiceman at one point was one of the most promising trap rappers in the game, even sharing the XXL Freshmen List with Freddie Gibbs, J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Jay Rock, and more. Although he's no longer under Gucci Mane's wing anymore, the two are still cool with each other. Now, the two have linked up, along with Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock, and Domingo, for their new collaboration, "No Hook 2."

The authenticity of the trap oozes out of OJ Da Juiceman's latest single. The rapper released his new song earlier today after announcing it over the weekend. It's a hard-hitting trap anthem produced by DJ Durel so you already know that the trunk will be rattling with this one.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got birds like a crow

Ice water like a boat

Answer the door with that pole

Dope sold, money fold

Blowin' on that Texaco