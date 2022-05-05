We haven't heard much from OJ Da Juiceman lately, but a local news station in Kentucky shared that the rapper ended up on the wrong side of the law. The East Atlanta icon rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside his longtime friend Gucci Mane, and the pair repeatedly collaborated and partnered on singles together. These days, the Juiceman is said to operating his own independent record label, 32 Entertainment.

However, OJ Da Juiceman, real name Otis Williams Jr., was highlighted by Lex 18 News this morning (May 4) and it wasn't because of his rap career. According to the outlet, he was arrested.

Details surrounding this arrest remain unclear and the news station didn't share much about the case including when it all went down. Yet, they did state that the 40-year-old artist "was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia." He was reportedly "booked in the Hardin County Detention Center."

Things can't be going too bad for the rapper because on his Instagram Story this evening (May 4), he was seen in a video promoting his Mother's Day show this weekend. He promised to perform all of his greatest hits and encouraged his fans and followers to make their way to the event. Meanwhile, OJ Da Juiceman is reportedly set to return to court next week on May 13.

[via]