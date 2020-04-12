Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after suffering a brain bleed.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Cave's wife, Emily, confirmed the news in a statement sent to ESPN:

It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning. Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.

Cave was put in a medically induced coma after enduring emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst. He was 25-years-old.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement Saturday, commenting on the loss:

The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game. Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby's countless friends throughout the hockey world.

Emily was unable to visit her husband prior to his death due to COVID-19 restrictions.

