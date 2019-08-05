Two tragic mass shooting struck Dayton, OH and El Paso, Texas this past weekend. Although many politicians have sent their thoughts and prayers, others have found themselves sharing unnecessary comments on the tragedies that struck the two cities. There's been a rise in mass shooting over the past few years but there hasn't been much done to really prevent them from happening again. Candice Keller is undoubtedly part of the problem. The Ohio lawmaker took to Facebook after the shootings to blame everyone else but the shooter for this incident occurring.

Keller shared a lengthy post on her Facebook page, blasting the transgender community to Obama and Colin Kaepernick for the shooting. To kick things off, she immediately said that "liberals start the blame game" after every mass shooting. Now, Keller doesn't seem like the sharpest tool in the shed and clearly, she wrote, edited and posted this entire paragraph without realizing that she too is playing this so-called "blame game."

The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discuses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello parents who defend misbehaving students); disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom are open anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendement; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.

Both Democrats and Republicans have denounced her statements but it still seems to be on her Facebook page.