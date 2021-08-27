OhGeesy Releases Debut Solo Project "GEEZYWORLD" Featuring YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & More

OhGeesy is best-known for his contributions as part of the group Shoreline Mafia, but he's positioning himself to have a pretty solid solo career as well. The Los Angeles-based rapper has been dropping hits all year during the lead-up to his debut solo project, and on Thursday night, he officially came through with the release of GEEZYWORLD, his official debut.

Featuring artists including DaBaby, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BlueBucksClan, and more, OhGeesy brought out the big guns for his first solo project. Much of his lyrical content scratches the surface level, with many of his bars focusing on topics that have been explored often in rap, but his delivery has made fans fall in love, and they're bound to enjoy his new album.

In addition to the project's release, OhGeesy also dropped the music video for "Keeper," which you can watch below.

Check out GEEZYWORLD and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Who Else (feat. BlueBucksClan)

3. Get Fly (feat. DaBaby)

4. Big Bad Wolf (feat. YG)

5. Keeper (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

6. Po' Up

7. Secret Service

8. Coochie (feat. Moe Faygoo)

9. Startn Up (feat. Central Cee)

10. Peaches N Cream

11. They Don't Know