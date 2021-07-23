OhGeesy Announces Solo Album Release Date & Drops New Single "Big Bad Wolf" With YG

OhGeesy is back with another single, also announcing his upcoming debut solo album GeezyWorld this week. Following up on the success of his latest single "Get Fly" with DaBaby, the former Shoreline Mafia member has returned with "Big Bad Wolf" featuring YG.

Breaking out from the former group, OhGeesy is showing that he has star potential on his own, delivering yet another club-ready banger. "Big Bad Wolf" is the latest release from GeezyWorld, which is set to release on August 27.

OhGeesy will be performing at Rolling Loud in Miami this weekend, also booking the next two Rolling Louds in New York and San Bernadino.

Listen to his new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Still sippin' drank, R.I.P that n***a yams

YG four hundred I just flipped a hundred grams

Baby mama, she be trippin' 'cause they wanna fuck her mans

At the show, I'll be showing out so n***a watch your hands