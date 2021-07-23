mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OhGeesy Announces Solo Album Release Date & Drops New Single "Big Bad Wolf" With YG

Alex Zidel
July 23, 2021 15:41
133 Views
10
0
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

Big Bad Wolf
Ohgeesy Feat. YG

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

OhGeesy releases his new single "Big Bad Wolf" featuring YG.


OhGeesy is back with another single, also announcing his upcoming debut solo album GeezyWorld this week. Following up on the success of his latest single "Get Fly" with DaBaby, the former Shoreline Mafia member has returned with "Big Bad Wolf" featuring YG.

Breaking out from the former group, OhGeesy is showing that he has star potential on his own, delivering yet another club-ready banger. "Big Bad Wolf" is the latest release from GeezyWorld, which is set to release on August 27.  

OhGeesy will be performing at Rolling Loud in Miami this weekend, also booking the next two Rolling Louds in New York and San Bernadino.

Listen to his new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Still sippin' drank, R.I.P that n***a yams
YG four hundred I just flipped a hundred grams
Baby mama, she be trippin' 'cause they wanna fuck her mans
At the show, I'll be showing out so n***a watch your hands

Ohgeesy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  133
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ohgeesy YG new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS OhGeesy Announces Solo Album Release Date & Drops New Single "Big Bad Wolf" With YG
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject