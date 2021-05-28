OhGeesy & DaBaby "Get Fly" On New Latin-Inspired Single

Shoreline Mafia member OhGeesy is rising up as a solo artist, making his mark on the rap game with lots of new content this year. The Los Angeles native is leveling up in a major way, prepping his fans for an onslaught of new music in the coming months. As he continues to tease his solo takeover, OhGeesy has officially released his new music video for "Get Fly," his latest single featuring DaBaby.

The video, directed by Austin Simkins, takes place at a mansion's pool party in California, following the rappers with a fisheye lens as they enjoy a beautiful summery afternoon by the water. Butlers tend to the guests and shooters stay loaded and ready in case they need to fire, with OhGeesy and DaBaby showing off their stacks of money and instructing the ladies to follow their lead.

The Latin-inspired track was produced by D.A. Got That Dope. The beat has been celebrated by fans as early impressions begin to pour in.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitches eat me up like Mrs. Pac-Man

I’m in the race car, this shit barely got room, I drive it like Batman

Bitches like my accent

You tryna fuck again? See how it feel, she got her ass did

I’m actin’ like it’s real