OhGeesy Adds 7 New Songs To "GEEZYWORLD" Deluxe

Shoreline Mafia may no longer be a group but rapper OhGeesy is still active, dropping the deluxe edition of his latest album, GEEZYWORLD, last week. The new deluxe edition includes seven new songs, including features from Pressa, Kalan.FrFr, Big Scarr, and more.

The cover artwork shows the LA-based rapper showing off the Jesus piece that he recently purchased, which he sings about on "Appetizer." In addition to the release, OhGeesy also came through with a music video for "Go Fast" featuring Grammy-nominated artist Eladio Carrión.

This also comes after the opening of OhGeesy's first restaurant, Sunset Mariscos in West Hollywood.

"I'm really excited to have opened Sunset Mariscos in my hometown of Los Angeles," said the rapper about his new raw seafood bar. "I have great partners that have many years of experience in the industry which is invaluable. We serve the freshest seafood delivered 3 times a week from the Santa Barbara coast. Come check us out!"

Listen to the GEEZYWORLD deluxe below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Who Else (feat. BlueBucksClan)

3. Get Fly (feat. DaBaby)

4. Big Bad Wolf (feat. YG)

5. Keeper (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

6. Po' Up

7. Secret Service

8. Coochie (feat. Moe Faygoo)

9. Startn Up (feat. Central Cee)

10. Peaches N Cream

11. They Don't Know

12. Appetizer

13. Go Fast (feat. Eladio Carrión)

14. Dog Food

15. Slide Thru (feat. Big Scarr)

16. Make It Happen (feat. Pressa & Bun Dog)

17. Let Me Know (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

18. Press The Button