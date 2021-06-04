mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OG Parker, Chris Brown, & PnB Rock Tap Latto & Layton Greene For "Rain Down"

Erika Marie
June 04, 2021 00:44
OG Parker, Chris Brown & PnB Rock Feat. Layton Greene & Latto

The track samples SWV's 1997 classic R&B hit, "Rain."


"I don't just write love songs...I am love songs," Chris Brown declared on Thursday (June 3) in an Instagram post. The music icon is known for his dance-ready Pop hits, but he has plenty of classic smooth R&B jams in his back pocket. It comes as no surprise that OG Parker tapped Brown for his "Rain Down" single—an SWV-sampled track that also includes looks from PnB Rock, Layton Greene, and Latto.

Producer Parker is gearing up for the release of his full-length project and "Rain Down" makes for the album's debut single. Parker recently celebrated his collaborative effort Die 4 Respect with DDG, but now, it's time for him to step forward with his own official debut. He's been earning his stripes, racking up numbers, bringing in plaques, and working with the best of the best, so check out "Rain Down" and let us know what you think about OG Parker's debut single.

Quotable Lyrics

Come let it rain on me (Rain)
I put you straight to sleep (Sleep)
Shawty don't play with me (With me)
'Cause I'm in love with your body (Your body)
Come and ride me like a Masi' (Masi')

