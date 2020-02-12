In 2015, on the heels of Future releasing his 56 Nights mixtape, OG Maco took to Twitter to call him out for irresponsibly rapping about drug use. On the mixtape's title track, Future famously stated "I took fifty-six bars all in one month n**** and I'm still dranking" and OG Maco felt compelled to point out that "56 Xans isn't cool." While expressing admiration for his music, Maco claimed that "Future [had] destroyed countless lives by making it cool to be a drug addict."

Maco's comments resulted in a minor beef with Future, which was quickly resolved behind-the-scenes. Five years later, Maco discussed that incident on No Jumper, appearing not to have any regrets about what he said. He started by referencing a line in the 2008 Batman movie, The Dark Knight, that we are all probably familiar with: "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain."

"That's what the kids want," Maco continued, drawing the connection to his experience. "They either want you to die a hero or they wait until you try to tell them a better way and they vilify you. And how do you escape that? It's not until conversations like now where - how many years later after they vilified me - that now we can just sit here and casually laugh about and talk about it, where I don't have any fucking animosity or energy toward it so people know I don't really give a fuck and we could just laugh about and it's like 'damn man, you guys were pretty stupid to think that.' But [since] then, look at how many people have died?"

OG Maco and Adam22 went on to discuss the recurrence of drug overdoses in rap, specifically that of Juice WRLD.