OG Maco Drops "Maco Got That Flame"

Karlton Jahmal
January 11, 2020 12:46
Maco Got That Flame
OG Maco

Got that heat


OG Maco has returned with a new project for his fans. The ATlien dropped Maco Got That Flame, a collaborative project with talented producer LORDFUBU. FUBU is known for his work with members of the A$AP Mob, and his signature sound blends well with Maco's tonality and flow. As the name of the album suggests, Maco isn't concerned with much on this project outside of creating bangers. Each track sounds like it was made with the radio or club in mind. 

Maco Got That Flame is the follow-up to last year’s Legends Live Forever album, which was produced by Kino Beats. Running for 10 tracks, Maco's latest offering has one guest appearance: D4L member 2$ Fabo. That gives Maco free range to vibe out on his solo tip for the majority of the project. Stream the new project and let us know what you think below.

1. Live It Again
2. Old Nat Freestyle
3. Tech & Wok (Snap Dance) f. 2$ Fabo
4. Miss The Real
5. Feel No Love
6. P!Nk
7. Make My Day!
8. On The Rox (Sunset Blvd)
9. UmInDamix
10. Voices

