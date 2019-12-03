Although the timing doesn't necessarily add up, Offset would be smart to use his recent social media hack as an excuse for why he was all up in Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend's direct messages last night. Twelve hours ago, the Migos star was exposed for sending a thirty message to Jade, one of the women that Cardi B allegedly ordered a strip club beatdown on last year. He wrote that he misses the dancer, which prompted Jade to leak the exchange online. Mere hours after, Offset found himself the victim of a harsh infiltration on Twitter. While there's a chance that Set was actually behind the initial message to Jade, this is too coincidental to not investigate.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although all the posts have now been deleted, the rapper's page was flooded with homoerotic uploads about enjoying sexual acts with other men. It was very clear that he had been hacked when a flurry of posts appeared on his timeline, reading: "I'm gay y'all," and "Balls in my face."

Do you think this explains the strange nature of Offset's direct message to 6ix9ine's girlfriend or is he not yet off the hook for that? Only time will tell. Offset has not yet commented on the hack.