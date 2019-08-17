As we know, Cardi B is a big fan of Bernie Sanders and all that he stands for in the current political climate. "I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign," she previously wrote.



Since her public display of support, Cardi and Bernie have met up for a nail salon political chat where the duo had a candid conversation about the necessary changes America needs. "Every man, woman, and child has health care as a human right," Bernie said. "The current system works to make billions of dollars in profit for the insurance companies and the drug companies. That's its function."

While Cardi B is vocal about her political beliefs, her husband Offset hasn't been so vocal himself but in a recent catch up with TMZ the "Clout" rapper let it be known that he's with his wife when it comes to who he's voting for. "I'm ridin' with my wife whatever she do," he said.

