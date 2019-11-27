With Thanksgiving taking place tomorrow night, airports are getting hectic and so are family households. Everyone is busy cooking up a storm in the kitchen, making sure that the turkey has been purchased, the mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese have been prepared, and the cranberry sauce is ready to go. We expect a ton of Thanksgiving posts on social media from all of our favorite celebrities in the coming day but there's a high chance we won't be seeing any photos of rap superstar Cardi B prepping her family's meal. Chatting with People, the "Bodak Yellow" sensation noted that she doesn't believe her husband Offset's family would "trust" her to cook a tasty dinner for them.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This holiday season, Cardi B is taking a trip to Atlanta, spending time at the Cephus household with her man and their baby Kulture. Bardi is admittedly looking forward to some family time with her in-laws but, when it comes to the actual meal being prepared, the recording artist isn't too confident in her cooking abilities. She told the magazine that she would not be helping out in the kitchen, suggesting that Offset's parents don't exactly like when she prepares food for them. "I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I’m sayin’? Y’all want me to peel some vegetables, I’ll help you with that! I mean if y’all want me to cook a dish, I’ll do it. But I don’t guarantee it. I think I could do a really good mac and cheese. I don’t play with my mac and cheese either, so I feel like if I’m gonna go in and do it, I’m gonna do it good. But I don’t think they’re gonna trust me enough."

Would you trust Cardi B to cook your Thanksgiving dinner?



Amy Sussman/Getty Images