The mother of one of Offset's children, Nicole Algarin, is taking the rapper back to court. Algarin had previously served Offset court papers for her paternity and child support case through the local newspaper, after complaining that Offset was dodging her attempts to serve him the papers. Last year, she initially sued the rapper to establish his paternity and gain child support payments from the rapper.

Fani T. Willis, Algarin's lawyer, says that her client is having difficulty supporting her children during the pandemic, as she is struggling financially. In a quote to Bossip, Willis says, "She’s like all of us, she’s struggling. She’s an hourly wage worker, she’s got two beautiful little girls…she’s not doing well in terms of resources people need."

Thus, the two will be headed back to court next month, in an effort for Algarin to receive more financial support from the Migos member.

Offset, as you well know, is in a relationship with Cardi B where the two share a child in baby Kulture.

