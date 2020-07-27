These days, Offset is living happily ever after with Cardi B, making up one of the most beloved hip-hop couples in the world. Prior to his marriage to the Bronx-born princess, Set had a number of children by different women. Kalea, the rapper's daughter, is currently co-parented by Offset and Shya L'amour, who is in the middle of a heated custody battle with the Migos star.

As they fight over child support, Shya L'amour has allegedly made some personal demands in court, requesting some information out of Offset that he will likely be pretty reluctant to give up.

According to Bossip, L'amour is requesting to know all of the pertinent information about Offset's current lifestyle, including his income, real estate information, and more, as they hash out the details in their legal spat.

She has reportedly filed paperwork asking for details about Offset's personal life since 2015, asking to know his income, employment information, any interest he has in businesses, how much those companies made, and more. As we said, she's asking for a lot of personal information.

In addition to all of that, Shya wants Offset to note down all of his possessions that are worth more than $1,000. Considering his stature in the rap game and as a businessman, that should take him a long time.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She is additionally seeking copies of his tax returns, information on homes he's leased or bought, social media info, and receipts to show how much he's financially supported their daughter Kalea over the years.

Offset has not yet replied. We will keep you posted on any developments in this case.

[via]