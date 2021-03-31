At this point, we're going to need Jada Pinkett Smith to hand Saweetie and Quavoan invitation to the next episode of Red Table Talk because their split just keeps getting messier and messier.



Last week, the hip-hop couple called off their relationship following cheating allegations on social media. Saweetie said that Quavo had been unfaithful with her, calling out the rapper and claiming that all of the gifts he got her failed to cover up the pain he caused her. Coincidentally, days after their breakup was announced, a video surfaced showing Saweetie and Quavo in a physical altercation in an elevator. Saweetie attempts to punch her boyfriend, which he dodges before he drags her into the elevator and leaves her on the ground without helping her up. Many are saying that Quavo abused his girlfriend in the video.

As commentators continue to give their two cents on what they saw in the video, people like Adrien Broner, Trouble, and others are backing up Quavo and saying that nothing serious happened in the video. We can officially count Shya L'amour among those folks as Offset's baby mama chimed in, telling everyone that they haven't seen the full thing yet.

Responding to somebody who called out Quavo for abuse, Shya said, "But this isn't the whole video," alongside an emotionless emoji.

