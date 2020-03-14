A few weeks back, Offset took to instagram to give his 16 million followers a sneak peek of his incredible collection of exclusive Air Jordans. Among the kicks on display was an unreleased "Green Glow" Air Jordan 4 sample which, at first, appeared to be the same colorway that hit retailers in 2013.

Offset's teaser image didn't give us much to go by, but the shoes were later revealed by sneaker source @SoleDeBrief, giving us a better idea of how the Green Glow sample differs from the retail version. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for a closer look at the alternate colorway.

Unlike the pair that many of you might own, Offset's "Green Glow" AJ4 sample sticks with one shade of grey throughout the suede upper, while a lighter grey appears on the midsole, lace unit and heel tab. In comparison, the general release colorway utilized a white midsole, with light grey appearing on the toe cap and black detailing on the lace clips and heel tab. The green glow accents on the tongue, outsole and lace clips remains the same on both.

Overall, I think the pair that release in 2013 is better than the sample in Offset's closet. Check out some photos of the general release AJ4 "Green Glow" and let us know which colorway you prefer.

