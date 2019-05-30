Back in April, Offset was shopping at Target when a fan approached him with a camera in hand, filming him. The Father of 4 rapper wasn't all too pleased by the move and karate chopped the phone out of the fans hand, leaving it smashed. Needless to say, the victim in the situation, Junior Gibbons, sued Offset and the rapper's lawyer worked hard to get the case dropped.

TMZ now reports that Offset is in the clear since the case has been dropped with both parties coming to a mutual agreement on their own. There's no word on any monetary expenses that may have been exchanged but all Junior wanted was a new phone to get paid for in full - looks like he got it.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In other Offset news, he's prepping something exciting for his fans since he dropped off a teaser for an upcoming track with the likes of Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert. The beat is called "Pink Toes" and from the teaser shared by Offset, it sounds like it's bound to be a banger. The song is part of the deluxe version of Father of 4, arriving soon.