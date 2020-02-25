It looks like luck was on Offset’s side this past weekend while down in Las Vegas for the Wilder x Fury fight. The Migos rapper took to his social media story to show off a casual one hundred grand that he won from the Aria casino.

With the chips stacked in rows of ten thousand stacks, the husband of Cardi B showed off his winnings, although it’s unclear where he won his money at. Craps or some sort of dice game would be a good guess. "We didn't come to play today, we don't come to play today," Offset said as the camera displayed the chips before showing off the stacks of cash. "This is what we came to do to Vegas.”

While Offset may not be hurting for money as he’s flying private jets, hosting events, and performing sold out shows, an extra one hundred grand I'm sure is always appreciated. And it maybe needed as reports surfaced a couple days ago that the ATL rapper blew off a recent court date for a lawsuit he’s involved with for an outstanding $400,000 bill with a jewelry company. We’ll keep you posted on that moving forward, but in the meantime, look for new music to be on the way.