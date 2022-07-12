The luxury car company that sued Offset for nearly $1 million over a missing rented Bentley Bentayga has dismissed its lawsuit against the Migos rapper, but intends to pick the case back up in Georgia, where Offset lives with his wife, Cardi B. In a filing obtained by Rolling Stone, Platinum Transportation Group agreed to dismiss the lawsuit “without prejudice.”

“The case was not settled. We are simply changing venue and will be refiled in the federal northern district court of Georgia,” Platinum’s lawyer, Bryan M. Thomas, relayed to the outlet in a statement.



The company claims that Offset leased the vehicle for $600 a day in May 2020 and then reported it stolen around July 4, 2020. The rapper argues that it was not him who leased the car, but instead Oriel Williams, the mother of one of his children.

“I did not steal the car, and I reported the car missing to PML as soon as I was advised by Williams that the car could not be located,” Offset explained in a statement, according to HipHopDX. “In or about July 2020, I was informed by PML that the car was reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department and that they were investigating the theft of the car."

He continued: "I was never in possession of the car and — to my knowledge — was not listed as an ‘additional driver’ on the rental agreement. I had rented cars from PML in the past, however, and they had both my Georgia driver’s license and credit card on file.”

It's unclear exactly when Platinum Transportation Group intends to file a new lawsuit in the state of Georgia, but Offset appears to be in the clear for the time being.

