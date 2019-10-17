Offset proudly graced the stage for Billboard's third installment of its Hip-Hop Live concert series in New York last night. The Father of 4 rapper was a headlining act after he wrapped up his vacation in Turks & Caicos and he clearly wasn't over family time since he invited not only Cardi B but also their daughter Kulture on stage for the performance of "Clout."



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

In the clip below, you can see the crowd going wild as Cardi steps on stage for her verse with baby Kulture in her arms. "That's my wife, it's the best thing in the world," Offset said. "That's the best." Offset admitted to Billboard that his attendance a the concert series at first felt "weird" to not be with his Migos brothers but the intimate show was done with his fans in mind.

"This show is dedicated to the fans," he explained. "It's a different type of show for me, interacting with the fans and stopping while doing the show. I'd do anything for my fans to give them an experience they've never had."

Elsewhere in his conversation with the publication, he confirmed that he, Quavo and Takeoff have another album on the way. "We're whipping that thing up now," he said of the tape. "It's the focus for the group. It's been almost two years since Culture II, so we gotta give it to y'all. We're going number one, we ain't coming to play. It doesn't make sense for us to stay to ourselves. Everything is always bigger with the boys when it comes to the music."