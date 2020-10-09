It looks like Offset is officially in comeback mode, doing all that he can to impress his estranged wife enough that she agrees to give things another go. But will Cardi B keep her foot down?

Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper several weeks ago, telling fans that she was doing so to prevent another cheating scandal.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," said Cardi B. "I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

Despite her clearly wanting to start things fresh as a single lady, Offset appears to want a reconciliation, doing the most in his fight to get her back.

We just saw the billboard that he seemingly set up in West Hollywood, wishing her a happy birthday in advance and, as though we needed more confirmation that he's trying to get back with Cardi, he just told a fan that he's stressed out because he misses her.

Asking fans to decide his new hair color as he navigates through his quarter-life crisis, Offset told a commenter that he's not feeling too hot right now.

"I am [stressed out]," wrote the rapper. "I miss MRS.WAP....call her for me but private."

Cardi tweeted last night that she's not speaking with Offset. Do you think they'll be getting back together or are they done for good?