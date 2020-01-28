Kobe Bryant conducted business with a Mamba Mentality, believing in himself and his ability to be great on a daily basis. Much of that strength came from within. Bryant's confidence was unmatched. Watching him run up and down the court with ease, facing off against the toughest defenders and sinking the most impossible shots made it a joy to witness Kobe Bryant as a player. Then, he transitioned to life off the court and showed the world that he's also a loving, caring, and devoted husband and father. Spending tons of time with his family, Kobe would use helicopters to bypass the busy Los Angeles traffic. As you surely know by now, he has been named as one of the fatalities in a tragic crash in Calabasas over the weekend, which also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. When he wasn't talking trash on the hardwood, Bean would be spitting motivational facts to anybody who needed to hear it and, this morning, Offset was in need of some Mamba energy.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"WORDS FROM THE GOAT," wrote Migos rapper Offset on a video of Bryant speaking directly to our souls, reminding us why it's so important to have passion. "Hello everyone, I'm so sorry I can't be with you tonight," says the heroic basketball star in an eerie manner. "However, I couldn't completely miss the chance to take a moment to share some thoughts with all of you."

Bryant goes on to explain why we all need to believe in ourselves, detailing how a guidance counselor once told him he didn't have a future in basketball. He kept pushing toward his goal and, eventually, became one of the game's greatest minds of all time.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant. Revisit his wisdom below.