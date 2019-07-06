Offset, Tory Lanez & Roddy Ricch Highlight The Plug's Star-Studded "Plug Talk" Project

Cannabis culture and hip-hop have met on even terms. For one, they were both uprooted from their subversive past, giving way to an everyday struggle to maintain integrity, be it within the domain of growing, harvesting, beatmaking, or performing before a crowd. Jack The Plug, the owner of a THC-inspired coffee spot in Amsterdam, understands this convergence better than your average grifter.

Thanks to a budding friends list, Jack remodeled himself "The Plug" and embarked on a casting call of musical acts. The goal: a compilation album that unites a talent index spanning the European peninsula and North America.

"Collaborating with these artists was a vibe," Jack The Plug told Complex via PR. "The respect of each artist and what they're doing for urban music in their respective countries made the connection between the artists turn into something great. We're happy to be able to connect different European artists and show that good music can be made despite the language barrier."

Plug Talk

1. Intro (feat. Kenny Allstar)

2. Rich (feat. D Block Europe & Offset)

3. Not Today (feat. Dappy & Tory Lanez)

4. How It Is (feat. Roddy Ricch, Chip & Yxng Bane)

5. Trust (feat. Nafe Smallz, Youngboy Never Broke Again & Loski)

6. Ain't Like That (feat. Blade Brown & Young Dolph)

7. Tell the Truth (feat. D-Block Europe & Rich the Kid)

8. Red Eye (feat. WSTRN & Lil Baby)

9. Broken Homes (feat. Nafe Smallz, M Huncho & Gunna)

10. Tommy & Ghost (feat. 67 & Lil Bibby)

11. Giddy Up (feat. M Huncho & Rich the Kid)

12. Not My Dons (feat. Fredo, Lacrim & 3Robi)

13. Telescope (feat. Anine, Polo G & Swarmz)

