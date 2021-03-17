HBO Max is teaming up with Offset for a new streetwear competition serious called The Hype. Offset will serve as a producer and a judge on the series. The streaming service is trying to lock down every imaginable type of talent so they can compete with Netflix and Disney +.

The network describes the show as “set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business, and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.” The series will also be produced by Scout Productions, famous for the HBO Max ballroom competition series Legendary, and Emmy award-winning series Queer Eye.

Speedy Morman is set to host the eight-episode season. Ten streetwear professionals will compete in a number of challenges to test their design and fashion skills. “I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind. I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer," stated Offset. "We are giving opportunities to the culture.”

“We see the ubiquitous influence of streetwear culture all around us – from high fashion and popular culture, to a form of individual self-expression and identity,” stated Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. “We are excited to embark on this journey to find the next great streetwear designer with our partners at Scout, Jay Brown and Ty Ty Smith.”

“We understand the importance of providing a platform to allow others to tell their stories. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to partner with HBO Max and showcase this unique part of the fashion world via The Hype. Along with Ty Ty and Jay, we’ll step beyond traditional fashion trends and bring viewers into the nuanced world of style and self-expression that is also a full-time business,” added Rob Eric, executive producer and CCO of Scout.