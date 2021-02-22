Offset has one of the most extensive sneaker collections in the entire hip-hop world and fans have taken notice of what he wears on a daily basis. He mostly has a taste for rare Air Jordans, and whenever he posts his collection to social media, sneakerheads get incredibly jealous, and rightfully so. Some of the shoes he has are incredibly rare and some of them are even one of ones, which just goes to show how connected he in the industry.

Recently, Offset appeared on a new Complex show called "Sneaker Stories" where he showed off some of his favorite rare shoes. One of the sneakers that caught everyone's eye was the yellow Travis Scott Air Jordan 6 which can be found below, at the 4:08 mark.

During this episode, Offset explains that he saw Travis wearing these kicks and told him to send a pair over. That's when Travis took the shoes right off his feet and gave them to Offset. This is the only pair in the world, which makes them pretty priceless. Offset proceeded to show off a whole slew of other rare Jordans, including the Maya Moore Air Jordan 11s, which showcase a unique white and aqua color scheme.

Offset's sneaker collection appears to cost millions of dollars, and it's clear that he has put a lot of thought into what he cops, and how he arranges the collection. If you're an avid sneaker collector, you can't help but feel a tad envious.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10Summers Records