Offset doesn't have great luck with cars. Earlier this year, Bentley sued Offset over a missing vehicle for nearly $1 million. The case was dismissed, but might get picked up again in Georgia. His bad luck extends to other modes of transportation, too. A few months ago he and Cardi B watched a yacht sink right before their eyes.

Now, Offset is embroiled in another automobile lawsuit. An insurance company has sued Offset for "auto-negligence" in a car accident that happened almost two years ago. The Migos member was driving in Encino, California, and struck Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez, who was in her own car and was severely injured in the accident.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Mercury Insurance Company covers Gutierrez, and they allege that Offset negligently caused the crash. They also claimed that both the rapper and the vehicle he was driving, a 2018 Dodge Charger, were uninsured. Gutierrez was driving in her 2019 Honda Civic with a woman named Maria Salina Lopez when Offset hit them.

"The insurance policy described above-included collision coverage, insuring the Honda for damages sustained," Mercury Insurance said in their lawsuit. They claimed that the Honda was "damaged, destroyed, depreciated, diminished in value, and necessitated repairs and towing charges in the sum of $10,605.73," and that "the owners of the Honda were deprived of the use of their said vehicle to their damage in the sum of $1,090.27."

The company also alleged that Lopez suffered from severe injuries and emotional distress. These ramification, claimed the company, "caused and will continue to cause great physical and mental pain and suffering, resulting in temporary and permanent disability, and a loss of earning capacity, causing a loss earnings, and requiring her to incur obligations for medical expenses and other special damages."

Mercury said that they want to be fully reimbursed for the coverage they provided Lopez and Gutierrez.

