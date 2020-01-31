Back in December, Offset launched his series, Bet With Set, where he faces off against celebrity guests "in a high-stakes competition with unpredictable and fun outcomes that change from week to week." The Migos member hosted NFL wide receivers Dez Bryant and Mike Williams on the show, which broadcasts on the streaming service, Caffeine. On Thursday, Offset returned with the latest episode of Bet With Set, and shared a very mistake-ridden promo video to let us know.

In the clip, Offset attempts to tell his fans about the new episode, but interrupts himself by messing up on each take. In between relaying important information like where the live episode will be shot (Miami), when it will be streaming (Thursday, Janaury 30th) and who the guests will be (Slim Jxmmi, Machine Gun Kelly, and fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff), Offset manages to fumble every line. He keeps the producers and camera crew entertained with these tongue twisters, though, and even cracks a joke that the final special guest will be "your momma."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Offset was recently detained in L.A. after he was mistaken for a man reported to be carrying a firearm. He was ultimately released from police custody on Thursday, although two members of his entourage were booked on firearms charges. Soon after this misunderstanding, Offset was involved in another altercation in Miami on Friday. The rapper started swinging at a man in a strip club after he sprayed champagne all over Cardi B. He was reportedly held back by security.