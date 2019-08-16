It hasn't even been released yet and the Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard 3.0" is already receiving a ton of conflicting opinions from sneakerheads. On one hand, the shoe expands upon an incredible colorway and gives it iconic color blocking. While this may be true, fans seem to be torn on the leather quality which has been shown off in depth over the past few months. Regardless of how you feel about the material choices, there is no denying that this is a great colorway that will probably sell out instantly.

With this in mind, fans have been trying to get new looks at the shoe for a while now and recently, Offset of Migos came through as he was seen wearing the shoes during a performance. As you can see from the post below, they look pretty great on-feet, although you can clearly see the glossy leather that has fans so divided.

If you want to cop these, you're probably going to have to wait a while as according to @zsneakerheadz, they're only slated to drop on October 26th for $160 USD. Stay tuned for updates on these kicks as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest informaton.