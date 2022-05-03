It's been over three years since Offset delivered his FATHER OF 4 album, and since then, we've seen the 30-year-old expand his family by one, which makes us wonder if we'll be getting FATHER OF 5 anytime soon. Regardless of what he's been cooking up in the studio, the Migos member and his wife Cardi B have been keeping their fans satisfied with plenty of baby content.

While three of Offset's children come from other relationships, he and Bardi share Kulture Kiari Cephus (3) and their new arrival – a baby boy, Wave Set Cephus.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

For the first few months of his life, the newborn was kept out of the spotlight, but last month, the talented couple posed for a magazine cover, sharing his face with the world for the first time. Sources shared that it was Offset who crafted his son's unique name; they initially considered Wave Marley Cephus, but it didn't feel right to them.

Just a few days ago mama Cardi dropped off a sweet family portrait with her hubby and their two kids, as well as her sister, Hennessy Carolina, who she spends plenty of time with.





Now, Offset is sharing some heartwarming content of his own, posing with baby Wave in a pink and white sweater vest with plenty of ice layered around his neck. "BIG WAVE," he wrote in the caption.





Wave Set, who's only months old, appears to be Cardi B's twin so far, but time will tell if he takes after his dad as he gets older – check out the photos above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.