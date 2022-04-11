Offset showed some love to his wife, Cardi B, on Instagram, over the weekend, as the Bronx rapper has been taking a break from social media. The Migos rapper posted a selfie taken by Cardi in front of a mirror. He captioned the post with a pair of heart-eyes emojis.

Cardi announced that she was getting off of social media, earlier this month, after going back and forth with fans in a rant on Twitter. Her followers had been upset that she skipped out on the Grammys and things got toxic quickly.



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this fucking dumbass fan base," she wrote on Twitter at the time, before deleting her account entirely. "You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the fuck?. When the fuck I hinted I was going? Just fucking stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi took the most offense with users who spoke about her son

She later expanded during a stream on Instagram:

“That person bring up my son. If you talking shit about me, why you bringing up my fucking son?” she said. "If you bring up my son, I hate you, I wish the worst on you, I wish the worst on your mother, your father, your sister, your everything. I hate you, bitch. I wish your fucking existence fucking disappear off earth, because you a dumbass bitch for bringing up my mother fucking son.”

