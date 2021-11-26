The hip-hop world continues to mourn the passing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and on Thursday, one of his collaborators shared one of the most outrageous memories they have with the artist.

Offset previously collaborated with Young Dolph on the song "Break The Bank" and when they were filming the video, one of the dancers in the background seemingly lost her balance while working the pole, slipping from the top and falling right on her head.

"Good memories with my boy @youngdolph," wrote Offset, posting a video of the dancer tumbling down in humiliating fashion. "I miss my boy."



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In the video, Dolph stands in front of the dancer, so he didn't immediately catch on to what happened. Offset appears to catch a glimpse of her falling from the corner of his eye, looking back to see what took place in a quizzical manner.

Rappers including Rich The Kid, R-Mean, Desiigner, Street Bud, and more are reacting to the video with laughter, leaving all kinds of emojis in the comments.

The video dropped back in 2018, and the dancer ended up making the final cut. However, in the released version, you can't see her falling from the pole.

Check out the blooper below, which is one of Offset's favorite memories with Young Dolph. Long Live Dolph.



