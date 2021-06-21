It's been a busy few weeks for the Migos. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset have been on a heavy promo run in support of their recently released album, Culture III, the closing installment in their Culture series. Despite the increasingly busy schedule in the past few weeks, Offset took some time off on Sunday to celebrate Father's Day. The rapper is a proud father of four children, as the title of his debut solo album reflects, and he made sure that he was surrounded by all of his kids for the special day.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cardi Bmade sure that the day ran as smoothly as possible. Throughout the day, she shared updates from assortments of food available from catering and 'Set's special spa treatment. Offset hit the 'Gram this morning where he shared the most thoughtful gift of the day: cards from his kids, Kody and Kalea.

"Happy Father’s Day to me from my kids this means so much to me just this cards alone they have my back and I have there’s too they love me so much and I love them so much I’m nothing without them," he wrote.

Cardi B shared a special Father's Day message to her husband on Sunday along with photos of Offset with all four of his children. "Happy Father’s Day daddy shark @offsetyrn," she wrote. "You’re such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future .I hope you enjoy your day today."

Peep Cardi B and Offset's posts below.