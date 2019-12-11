Following the shocking news of Juice WRLD’s passing this weekend, many members of the Hip-Hop community have taken to social media to express their condolences and respects to the late Chicago artist, one of those rappers being Offset. The Migos member hopped on his IG live yesterday and expressed his thoughts on Juice’s passing, saying how sad of a situation it is and that he had nothing but respect for the youngin’ before going onto praise his rap skills.

“I want to say RIP to my bruddah Juice man. Its sad to lose another talented artist. That shit fucked up,” Offset says. “God bless him and his family. Nothing but respect. Nothing but respect. He was one the of young niggas that really could flow though. He could really rap, freestyle, go crazy. His work ethic was crazy.”

Next, Offset says that he and Juice WRLD have a collab together that will most likely be coming on Culture 3. “I got this song called “What’s Bracking" with him and we gonna put that shit on ‘Culture 3’.” Offset says in the clip before it ends. Who knows when exactly we'll get to hear that collab or project, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. Check out Offset's comments (below).

R.I.P Juice WRLD.