Offset is clearing his name. A new report from Rolling Stone reveals that more than a year after being sued for allegedly failing to return a rented Bentley, the Migos member has asked a Los Angeles judge to reverse the $950,027 default judgment that was entered against him.

The 30-year-old has filed a sworn statement in the case, which claims that he never signed the rental agreement, and never drove or even had the vehicle in his possession – it was apparently one of his baby mamas who leased it.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

According to Offset, Platinum Transporation Group (who the aforementioned Bentley was rented from) knew that Oriel Williams was the actual renter – the rapper simply agreed to cover the cost. He mentioned that, in July of 2020 when he received a call from Oriel to inform him that the car was missing, he "immediately" phoned Platinum.

"I was told by a PML representative that [they] would report the car stolen to the authorities," he recalled. "I did not steal the car, and I reported the car missing to PML as soon as I was advised by PML that the car could not be located. In or about July 2020, I was informed by PTG that the car was reported stolen to the LAPD, and that they were investigating the theft of the car."

The "Clout" hitmaker went on, "I was never in possession of the car, and – to my knowledge – was not listed as an 'additional driver' on the rental agreement. I have rented cars from PML in the past, however, and they had both my Georgia driver's license and credit card on file."

Elsewhere in the declaration, the Georgia-born father of five said that, after not hearing from PML or the LAPD, he assumed that the vehicle had been recovered, or the loss was covered by the company's insurance.

While he doesn't dispute that the missing Bentley was worth $177,521, he believes that Platinum obtained its $900K+ reward last year by "misleading" the court, claiming that he was never properly served the lawsuit and that he only learned of it last month when his wife Cardi B's law firm uncovered it in the Los Angeles County Superior Court system.

According to Offset, his lawyers reached out to request a stipulation vacating the default and default judgement, even offering to pay both sides' fees related to default paperwork, but lawyers allegedly said they were "too busy" to consider the matter for some time.

A hearing has been scheduled for next month – check back in with HNHH then for any updates on Offset's Bentley lawsuit.

