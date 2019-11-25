According to a new report from Bossip, Offset’s baby mama is accusing him of dodging her lawsuit against him over their four-year-old daughter. Last month, Nicole Algarin, aka Shya L’Amour, sued her daughter’s father, Offset, for official child support and to legally name him as the child’s father. At the time, Ms. Algarin said in court docs that Offset had only provided “limited financial support” for their little girl, and she wants him to step up support and have visitation. Well there looks to be a hiccup in the lawsuit as Nicole can’t serve him with the papers as she can't reach him.

On Monday, Nicole Algarin told the judge that Offset is trying to avoid the lawsuit altogether by “purposely evading service.” She believes he is aware of the lawsuit but is dodging her. She has asked for a special investigator to find him and serve him with the lawsuit since he wont cooperate with her.

She argued that appointing a special process server will force Offset to respond to the case and help it move forward. Thus, a judge agreed with her and granted the motion. The baby mama now has until early 2020 to track Offset down and serve him. Now whether or not she’s successful in doing so remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted with the lawsuit.

This all comes just a few days after Offset was nominated for a Grammy, which he celebrated by copping a new Ferrari (see below).