The Migos have been very open about their plans regarding their next body of work. With many of their fans believing they should cool it for a few months to allow some hype to build, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff seem poised to continue ruling the market. After taking over nearly the entire second half of 2018 with their solo projects, the Atlanta trio is ready to get back into group form, teasing the arrival of the next Culture project. While they haven't confirmed that the next album will be a continuation in the series, Offset has let us know approximately when we can expect it to arrive.

Last year, Quavo said that Culture III would be arriving at the beginning of 2019 but when Offset's Father Of 4 was pushed back, their plans shifted. Now, it's looking more like the beginning of 2020 is feasible and Set has just confirmed the news during a social Q&A. Ordering his fans to come through with pertinent questions, the rapper let us in on when the next Migos album will arrive. "End of year or beginning of next u tell me," wrote Cardi B's husband.

They don't seem to be too picky this time around but the three-man group definitely wants to impact us with a full-length project in more than a few months. Don't expect anything soon but stay on the lookout once the end of the year rolls around.



Prince Williams/Getty Images