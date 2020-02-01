Atlanta is a place with some rich hip-hop history. From the Dungeon Family days to the reign of Quality Control, the South has always had something to say, regardless of who was tuning in. As ATL solidified itself as a hub for hip-hop over the past two decades, the majority of rap music coming out these days has certainly taken influence from the city's regional sound.



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Migos are the new reigning kings of Atlanta's rap scene these days, along with their generation of rappers who've emerged and shifted the culture alongside. However, they wouldn't be able to be where they were if it were not for Outkast. Now, Migos have argued that they're the biggest group in music and the greatest of all time, although many have disagreed. To be fair, the majority of these claims have been made from Offset more so than Quavo or Takeoff.

However, it seems like outside of Migos, Offset will rightfully give Outkast the crown for greatest hip-hop group ever. As he and Cardi vibed out to UGK's "International Players Anthem" ft. Outkast, the Migos rapper declared them the greatest groups ever. "This is my favorite group, I feel like, in the history of rap," he said. "Outkast, from the A."

We can't say we disagree, Offset. Check out the clip below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.