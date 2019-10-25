Offset has flexed his dancing skills on a few occasions but it really came to the world's attention when a viral clip of him pop-locking circulated on Twitter. Fans were in awe, and also laughing, at Offset's hidden talent because no one would've expected it from him, especially at the time. The rapper has since embraced more, as he should. However, you might wonder why someone who's so skilled at dancing ever give that up? Well, the answer is actually pretty simple.

Offset sat down with Billboard where he was asked what his hidden talent is. As we've seen in the past, he can "dance like a mothafucka." However, it appears when it all boiled down to the dollar, there was no profit in busting a move.

"I can dance like a mothafucka, you know what I'm sayin'? I showcased it at the BET awards a little bit," he admitted. "Just a little taste of something. Like a little five percent but really I go crazy with it. But you know, it just came a time when it wasn't making me no money. It didn't make no sense for me, you know what I'm sayin'? So I got into rap."

Hopefully, we get to see Offset incorporate his dance moves a little bit more frequently in future performances. Perhaps Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset should start incorporating dance moves into their live shows.