Migos have made a habit out of ruffling feathers, particularly when they stave into the "of-all-time" discussion category. It wasn't long ago that Offset dubbed Migos the "Biggest Group Ever," which elicited a respectful yet firm response from Turk of the Hot Boys: "For a n***a to say they the best group ever, not the best group right now doin' they thing, but the best group ever?" says Turk, "man that's some disrespectful-ass, foul-ass shit, you dig? I wouldn't be right, me being in a group that was big, that n***as emulate to this day - including the Migos...The Migos the new Hot Boys, they doin' they thing."

And then there were Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who took umbrage with Migos' perceived disrespect toward their elders. At the time, Layzie Bone elaborated on his position, saying "it's like the young guys versus the old guys, but really, that's not what it's about. It's about payin' homage to the bricklayers. To the ones that came before us." And yet, Migos remained unmoved, and dare I say, unwavering in their assessment. Now, Offset is back to stake his claim once again, this time having a laugh at the inevitable fallout.

"BEST GROUP ALIVE DONT @ Me lol," he writes, alongside a picture of himself, Quavo, and Takeoff. Off the bat, YG and Quality Control endorsed the claim, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some groups catch feelings as a result. Of course, it's entirely possible that Offset knows exactly what he's doing, and is simply looking to garner attention for Control The Streets Volume 2. Either way, it's an interesting discussion - is Migos currently the Best Group Alive?