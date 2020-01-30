These days, it feels as if police are doubling down on rappers. We've recently seen DaBabydeveloping a testy relationship with law enforcement, and last night Offset found himself handcuffed and slammed against a wall by police officers. Though they neglected to inform to the rapper about their reasoning for arresting him, it's said to have stemmed from the potential threat of an armed man. And though they might have suspected Offset and his entourage over similarities to a witness description, it would appear they have ultimately let him go.

While Offset's legal team has yet to issue an official statement, Offset took a moment to explain the situation on Akademiks' page. "Nah I'm out wrung person mistakes us," he writes, implying a case of mistaken identity. That of course sparked a different sort of outrage, especially given the aggressive manner in which he was handled. Yet Offset seems relatively understanding of the situation, explaining to the TMZ camera crew that police "had to do" what they did.

Alongside the video below, TMZ has also provided an update on some of the details. Apparently, police found two loaded handguns in Offset's SUV and only took him in when nobody admitted to owning the guns. After two men ended up confirming to ownership, the police allowed Offset to walk, though two men were booked on firearms charges. Leaving the station, Offset maintained that everything was a misunderstanding, a case of mistaken identity and nothing more than that.