Things were heated last night in Beverly Hills when Offset and Cardi B's cousin was stopped by cops after cruising near a Trump tally. The rapper was on live-stream when it took place, capturing their interaction with the police in real-time. Cardi B arrived at the scene immediately after a cop physically removed Offset from his vehicle.

According to TMZ, Offset is fine but Cardi B's cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. The rapper was spotted being released from police detainment and walking up to Cardi's car.

Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statement revealing it was Cardi's cousin who was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Almanzar's bail is set at $35K. Police also clarified that Offset was never arrested.

"Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive," the statement reads. "The passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon."

Offset was pulled over on Instagram Live last night after police said they received reports the rapper and Almanzar were "waving a gun in the window." The rapper told police that they just witnessed someone beating up his car with a flag, though didn't do anything about it. From there, an officer tried to open the door of Offset's car from the inside as the rapper told him, "That's not legal."

Here is the full video of the police harassing #offset

