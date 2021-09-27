Offset shared a video on social media showing off his cooking skills. In the clip, the Migos rapper walks through his process for making ramen. Offset's ramen includes hard-boiled eggs, using only half of the chicken flavoring, ground black pepper, and more

After uploading the videos to his Instagram story, he reposted a caption from The Shade Room joking that he's giving Saweetie's ramen recipe a run for its money.



Ser Baffo / Getty Images

In 2020, Saweetie revealed that her ramen includes cajun seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, seasoning salt, and tabasco sauce. Back in April, Saweetie also admitted that she puts ramen seasoning on her oysters.

Offset recently starred in the HBO Max series, The Hype, alongside his wife, Cardi B, an experience he described to Extra as a "beautiful thing."

"Working with her is always a beautiful thing. She's my wife, so working with her is always magical. She gonna come with the sauce and spunk," he told the outlet. “It's something that embodies our culture… This is something we grew up on. This is our livelihood. This is what we wear and how we feel comfortable, how we get fly.”

Check out Offset's ramen below.