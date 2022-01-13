Kanye West has been busy creating music, dating girls, and designing out-of-the-box apparel. In the latter category, Kanye has been working on a collection with Gap, and seemingly also a collection that bridges Gap x Yeezy x Balenciaga, while his partnership with adidas is creating just as much hype as ever-- especially when it comes to Ye's take on Moon Boots.

Among his wild designs of late, Ye has taken up winter-appropriate boots that are made of a slouchy, pillow-y, duvet-esque material, creating a bulky and chunky silhouette. The Yeezy NSTLD Boot, as its called, first debuted as part of Yeezy Season 8 during Paris Fashion Week in 2020. We've seen them in a sand color previously, and now Offset is giving us the first look at a black colorway, seemingly getting an exclusive test run in his very own pair, as he frolics around in the snow.

The Migos member shared photos to both his Twitter and Instagram documenting the exclusive boots, and noting that "When u chilling that’s when they play with you the most." His Instagram post received particular attention from his wife Cardi B, who praised the black Yeezys with a few fire emojis, while plenty of fans followed suit.

Check out his posts below and let us know what you think of his footwear. Worth the price tag?





[via]