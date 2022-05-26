There's some speculation surrounding the future of Migos after fans noticed that Offset and Cardi Bunfollowed Quavo and Takeoff. This came after the announcement that Quavo and Takeoff would be releasing a new single as Unc and Phew. It was quite clear that Quavo and Takeoff were doing a rebranding of sorts without Offset but what did that mean for the father of five?



Richard Bord/Getty Images

Well, none of the members of Migos have officially addressed the future of the group. Offset seems to be preparing to come through with more solo music, though. The rapper took to Instagram where he previewed some new heat. In the snippet, Offset is flowing over aggressive trap production as he details his rags-to-riches story.

Though many might look at the latest snippet from Offset as a sure sign that Migos are done for good, Akademiks previously denied that was the case. During a recent interview with TMZ, he explained how Migos are currently facing a rough patch.

"They might be going through a small disagreement or whatever,” Ak said. “I think that they’re angling it because, you know, Takeoff and Quavo just put out a song, so they’re kind of letting it lie, letting the questions linger or something like that."

Well, it looks like we could expect some new music from Offset in the near future. His solo debut, Father Of 4 arrived at #4 on the Billboard 200 upon its release with 89K units moved in its first week.