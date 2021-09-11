We're sure PETA would have a fit if they saw this video, but Offset's famous friends are enjoying trolling him over the clip. There has been a huge market for private owners of "big cats" like lions and tigers. In 2020, we witnessed Tiger King mania take over the globe, and while the docuseries' storyline of murder and mayhem captivated audiences, it also highlighted the money-making businesses like petting zoos and featuring exotic animals at private parties.

Offset shared a video of himself petting a lion cub and it was clear that he was a tad apprehensive. Then, the cub asserted its dominance, sending Offset leaping away to safety.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"Had no business playing with this damn lion [lioon emoji] I was scared no [cap emoji]," the Migos rapper wrote in the caption. It didn't take long for a few of his friends to jump in his comments. Bobby Shmurda laughed at Offset and told him he was "playing with [fire emoji]" while YG just dropped off a stream of crying laughing emojis.

21 Savage wanted to see the rest of the video, but Big Sean empathized and said the "same thing happened" to him. Check out the clip below.



Instagram