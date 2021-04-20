IDK has a brand new single out in the world and it's getting a lot of attention. Titled "SHOOT MY SHOT," the new track features Migos rapper Offset. As you know, the group has been all over the news lately because of Quavo's breakup with rapper Saweetie. Migos are preparing to release their next studio album Culture III, which is currently in the mixing stages, but this drama with Saweetie appears to be affecting all members of the group, and not just Quavo.

As pointed out by the blog page @its_onsite, IDK's new song with Offset comes as the latest layer in Quavo's ongoing feud against his ex-girlfriend Saweetie. Despite the two rappers having no relation to the song, except through Offset, it appears as though one very telling lyric was changed at the last minute, with a previous version surfacing, making reference to none other than Saweetie.

"Say she like to do the lounge, she don't f*ck with the clubs/My type, my type, yeah, yeah, my type," raps IDK in his verse in the officially released version of "SHOOT MY SHOT." While nothing seems off about this lyric, new audio suggests that the song was altered to have a lyric about Saweetie removed. The lyric was originally, "Say she like to do the lounge, she don't f*ck with the clubs/My type, my type, like Saweetie, my type." The bar made reference to the rapper's hit record "My Type" but it seems as though Offset (or Quavo?) took issue with it and possibly asked for it to be changed.

Check out the original verse below and let us know who you think was behind the switch.