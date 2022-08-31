Offset has been doing his own thing these days, both musically and socially. On Monday, he attended the U.S. Open to watch Serena Williams win her first-round match against Danka Kovinic. The father of five hasn't been seen with Quavo or Takeoff since splitting from the Migos earlier this year, however, he has linked up with many of his famous friends recently, including Bella Hadid who starred in his music video for "CODE," featuring Moneybagg Yo.

The night of Serena's big win, Offset met another celebrity he was excited to see. The "Big 14" rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of himself smiling alongside Queen Latifah shortly after the U.S. Open. No word on whether they met at tennis match, but both stars were in attendance that evening in the same fits.





Since releasing the visuals for "CODE" on August 25, Offset has focused heavily on making sure his solo ventures are in tact. The former Migos member recently filed a lawsuit against Quality Control claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him and his solo efforts. In the suit, Offset says QC continues to claim ownership over his recent solo works despite the fact that he bought back those rights last year.

He's currently seeking a declaratory judgment that Quality Control maintains no rights, title, or interest in his solo career. QC has since responded to Offset's claims with a statement to Rolling Stone, claiming, "Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality. Offset remains a part of QC.” Lil Baby and P of Quality Control seemed to poke fun at Offset's struggles in a recent Instagram video posted by P, where they both laugh at Baby pointing at a poster that reads, "The show must go on."