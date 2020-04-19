Offset shared some tragic news about his family on Sunday, revealing that he had lost his Great Uncle Jerry to coronavirus. As this global health crisis persists, more and more families have unfortunately been impacted by the effects of COVID-19, including Offset. The rapper posted an Instagram story on Sunday morning, mourning the loss of his family who'd been battling coronavirus. "Smfh this corona shit done killed my great uncle,” he told his followers, along with a tear-faced emoji. “Rip uncle Jerry damn man.”

Although it's unspecified which side of his family his Great Uncle Jerry was on, it's possible that Offset's fellow Migos were also related to him. Since Quavo is Offset's older cousin, and Takeoff is Quavo's nephew, there's a chance that Jerry was a close family member of theirs as well.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other rappers have also spoken out about how coronavirus has impacted their family. Meek Mill took to Twitter earlier this month to stress the importance of social distancing, revealing that he also has an uncle who has been diagnosed with coronavirus. "My uncle called me from the hospital sounding like he critical condition from covid-19," he tweeted. "He just was healthy weeks ago! Don’t go outside and walk a deadly virus in the house with your family!"

Sending our love to Offset and his family as they mourn this tragic loss.

